Covid numbers still improving across Western New York and state

Covid-19 numbers for the state and region showed more improvement on Sunday, with the seven-day average positivity rate falling to 3.14% statewide and to 1.89% in Western New York.

Fewer patients were in hospitals and in hospital intensive care units statewide due to Covid-19, according to data from the governor’s office.

The number of hospitalized patients across New York on Saturday was 5,259, a decline of 186 from Friday and 505 from the previous week. Western New York had 196 patients in hospitals due to Covid-19.

“New Yorkers have shown dedication and determination throughout this crisis and it shows in the numbers,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a news release. “The footrace between the infection, hospitalization and vaccination rates is at full speed and with the promise of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming online, there is no doubt we are getting closer to reaching the light at the end of the tunnel. While this is all positive news, now is not the time to get complacent.”

The state had 90 deaths, including three in Erie County and one each in Chautauqua and Niagara counties, on Saturday from Covid-19. The statewide death total now stands at 38,497 since the pandemic began nearly a year ago.

