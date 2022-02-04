Covid numbers continue steep decline in New York

The number of New York residents testing positive for Covid-19 has continued to drop dramatically over the last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in her daily pandemic update.

On Jan. 28, the state reported 13,592 new cases – or 6.15% of all people tested that day.

Friday, the state reported that 7,759 people tested positive, with a daily positive rate of 4.4% of all people tested.

That's a nearly 43% drop in new statewide cases.

"We've made incredible progress in overcoming the winter surge in Covid cases because New Yorkers are doing the right thing and getting vaccinated," Hochul said a statement.

At the peak of the highly transmissible Omicron variant's spread in the New York State, more than 90,000 people tested positive on Jan. 7, with a 21.2% positive rate for that day. That was the highest number of new cases reported in the state during the entire course of the pandemic.

Just over 80% of all New Yorkers have now had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, with 72.1% of all New Yorkers having completed their vaccine series, according to the state's announcement Friday.

