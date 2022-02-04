 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Covid numbers continue steep decline in New York
Covid numbers continue steep decline in New York

Covid-19 test kit giveaway (copy)

A resident receives Covid-19 test kits and KN95 masks as the Town of Hamburg distributes about 2400 Covid-19 test kits along with packs of KN95 masks to town residents at the Senior Community Center on Southwestern Blvd, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. 

 Sharon Cantillon

The number of New York residents testing positive for Covid-19 has continued to drop dramatically over the last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in her daily pandemic update.

On Jan. 28, the state reported 13,592 new cases – or 6.15% of all people tested that day.

Friday, the state reported that 7,759 people tested positive, with a daily positive rate of 4.4% of all people tested.

That's a nearly 43% drop in new statewide cases.

"We've made incredible progress in overcoming the winter surge in Covid cases because New Yorkers are doing the right thing and getting vaccinated," Hochul said a statement.

At the peak of the highly transmissible Omicron variant's spread in the New York State, more than 90,000 people tested positive on Jan. 7, with a 21.2% positive rate for that day. That was the highest number of new cases reported in the state during the entire course of the pandemic.

Just over 80% of all New Yorkers have now had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, with 72.1% of all New Yorkers having completed their vaccine series, according to the state's announcement Friday.

 

