Covid, new mask rules mean changes at the office

M&T Bank is scaling back its plan to bring workers back to the office early next year.
Rich Products is requiring workers to wear masks while they're at their desks.
Only vaccinated workers are allowed into the offices at advertising firm The Martin Group.
Businesses and restaurants in Western New York are reacting to challenges posed by new mask and vaccine rules imposed by the state, and the rise of the Omicron variant.
The new rules say that if an office doesn't have a vaccination requirement, employees in that workplace must wear masks.
The rules also say that customers inside restaurants without a vaccination policy must keep their masks on, except when they are eating or drinking.
Some companies, like M&T, are adjusting their back-to-office plans, in light of the new rules and a surge in Covid-19 cases late in the year. They are balancing their interest in getting employees together to collaborate with ongoing concerns about health and safety.
M&T had targeted Jan. 10 for implementing a return-to-office plan for its nonbranch workers, but has pushed the date back to Jan. 18. And the bank has scaled back how often employees will be expected to be on site.
"We continue to have strong conviction that we are better together, but recognize this is a dynamic situation and conditions continue to change," said Julia Berchou, an M&T spokeswoman.
Starting Jan. 18, M&T is asking employees who haven't already returned to the office to work onsite one day per week, on the day of their choosing.
"This change does not impact employees who must be in the office or branch to provide outstanding service to our customers and communities," she said.
M&T had previously outlined a plan under which employees would work on site at least three days a week: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and one other day of their choice.
Restaurants are reacting to the latest developments, too.
Patrons are required to keep their masks on at all times, except for when they are actively eating or drinking.
"We are certainly more strict about the rule when they get up from the table," said Dan Garvey, innkeeper at the Roycroft Inn in East Aurora. "But it is very difficult to determine when they are going to actually take a bite of food."
Those who don't comply with the mandate are politely asked to. Masks are kept on hand for anyone who doesn't bring one.
Guests are not allowed to walk around and mingle maskless over drinks.
"The way it's written from the state, it seems that I can pick up my water glass and walk around without wearing a mask and be in compliance," said Dan Garvey, the innkeeper. "We feel that that's really not the essence of the demand here."
Garvey acknowledged that everyone, including himself, has Covid fatigue, but asks that everyone cooperate without making a fuss.
"It's not asking a great deal, and it certainly would help the hospitality end of their experience," he said.
Offices around Western New York have contemplated when to bring employees back, and how often. The new rules and the omicron variant add new variables to consider.
Rich Products says its has adjusted its mask policy at its offices. Employees must now wear a mask while working at their desks unless they are in an enclosed space by themselves, said Dwight Gram, a company spokesman.
"We continue to target this upcoming spring for our new hybrid office approach that we have planned for our U.S. and Canada locations," including the Buffalo headquarters.
KeyBank, which has its Northeast regional headquarters in Larkinville, is sticking with its plan to start bringing employees back to its offices in a larger way starting in January.
“The health and safety of our teammates is our top priority at KeyBank," said Matt Pitts, a spokesman. "All of our facilities are open and our teammates have begun transitioning back to the office" under a hybrid plan.
Under the bank's plan, half of Key employees across its territories will be in the office four to five days a week, 30% will be in the office three days or less and 20% will be fully remote. It depends on the category of the job, and where those employees perform their duties.
"We are continuing to follow all federal, state and local guidance regarding masks while encouraging our teammates to get vaccinated and boosted if they have not already done so," Pitts said.
Under a change this week, only fully vaccinated Evans Bank employees are permitted inside the bank's Amherst administrative offices. That will remain Evans' policy until at least Jan. 15, when Gov. Kathy Hochul has said the state will revisit its policy, said Mary Ellen Frandina, chief administrative officer. Evans will also revisit its policy then, too.
Evans employees at the Amherst offices were already working on hybrid schedules before this week's change. Unvaccinated employees of that location are working remotely.
Advertising agency The Martin Group said it has a high vaccination rate among employees.
"As a result of recent New York State mandates, we have altered our agency’s remote work and in-office policies to create flexibility for our associates and also adhere to these new directives," said Lisa Strock, a partner and chief operating officer.
Instead of requiring masks, the company allows only vaccinated workers to enter its offices in Buffalo, Rochester and Albany. "This approach provided continuity for our business, while placing a continued emphasis on communication and the use of technology," she said.
Employees have embraced the policy and things are going smoothly, Strock said.
"Since implementing this change on Monday, we’ve not seen a drop-off in productivity, and our associates have also positively welcomed this response," Strock said.
Everyone at the company is eligible to work from home, and it has no requirement for the amount of time other workers must spend in the office.
Tops Markets is handling the latest mandate the same way it did the first.
"If they come to the store without a mask, one will be provided to them with a copy of the mandate," said Kathleen Sautter, a Tops spokesperson.
Its workers have been wearing masks, regardless of vaccination status, since August.
Wegmans' mask policies defer to state and local laws.
"Luckily, we had a head start in Erie County this time around, compared to the rest of the state," said Michele Mehaffy, a Wegmans spokesperson.
Since Nov. 23, Erie County has required masks in all indoor public spaces, regardless of a person's vaccination status. Places such as Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center, which enforce strict vaccination requirements for entry, are exempt.
Independent Health continues to give its employees the option of working in its Amherst offices or remotely, said Anne O'Neill, chief risk officer.
"There is no requirement for any on-site work at this point in time," she said.
The health insurer has had a mask mandate for employees when they are on site. Starting Jan. 4, the health insurer will require employees to be vaccinated in order to come into the office. Even then, Independent Health will maintain its masking policy as another layer of safety, and will keep that in place until at least mid-January.
The number of employees coming into its offices ebbs and flows, but Independent Health's workforce has performed well, O'Neill said.
"We've been able to successfully run our business since the beginning of the pandemic and have really settled into a way of a new normal."
Matt Glynn