Covid, new mask rules mean changes at the office

Guests are not allowed to walk around and mingle maskless over drinks.

"The way it's written from the state, it seems that I can pick up my water glass and walk around without wearing a mask and be in compliance," said Dan Garvey, the innkeeper. "We feel that that's really not the essence of the demand here."

Garvey acknowledged that everyone, including himself, has Covid fatigue, but asks that everyone cooperate without making a fuss.

"It's not asking a great deal, and it certainly would help the hospitality end of their experience," he said.

Offices around Western New York have contemplated when to bring employees back, and how often. The new rules and the omicron variant add new variables to consider.

Rich Products says its has adjusted its mask policy at its offices. Employees must now wear a mask while working at their desks unless they are in an enclosed space by themselves, said Dwight Gram, a company spokesman.

"We continue to target this upcoming spring for our new hybrid office approach that we have planned for our U.S. and Canada locations," including the Buffalo headquarters.