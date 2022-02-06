Covid infection rate falls to lowest since Omicron wave began

Western New York continued to face elevated but falling levels of new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, but the statewide infection rate dropped to its lowest level since the Omicron variant was identified as a concern, demonstrating potential success against at least the current wave of the virus.

Statewide figures released Sunday showed that the positivity rate had fallen to 3.52%, representing 5,680 new cases across the state's 62 counties. The seven-day average was 4.65%.

Hochul says childhood vaccination rates will drive decision on ending school masking "Gov. Hochul and the Department of Health remain committed to doing everything possible to keep children, teachers and staff safe, and our schools open," a Hochul spokesman said Saturday.

In the five-county Western New York region, the seven-day average rate was down to 8.76% or 329 people – a far cry from the days just a few weeks ago when the rate exceeded 20%.

At the same time, new hospitalizations continued to fall in all regions. According to the state, 588 people were admitted for care, but the total count in beds dropped by 319, while the number of people in intensive care fell by 32 to 854. Of those, 494 were on oxygen, down 13. About 48% of the patients locally and statewide were admitted for other reasons, but then found to have Covid-19.

Still, 68 people died on Saturday, including nine in Western New York.

Meanwhile, another 42,088 doses of vaccine were administered in the prior 24 hours, bringing the percentage of fully vaccinated people over age 18 to 82.3%, with the tally between ages 12-17 at 70%.

