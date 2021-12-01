Covid increase prompts emergency declaration in Wyoming County

A state of emergency was declared Wednesday afternoon in Wyoming County due to an increase in Covid-19 cases.

Rebecca J. Ryan, chairwoman of the county’s Board of Supervisors, issued the declaration because the pandemic is “placing significant strains on the Wyoming County Community Health System,” which includes Wyoming County Community Hospital and a skilled nursing facility in Warsaw.

The declaration will remain in effect for up to 30 days, she said, and may be extended for additional periods of up to 30 days.

Ryan added, “The purpose of this state of emergency is to assist in the procurement of goods and services and to render all required and available assistance to the Wyoming County Community Health System, County Health Department, municipalities and school districts.”

