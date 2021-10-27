Covid deaths in recent months are higher than same period last year

Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations have trended downward over the past couple of weeks, suggesting the latest surge is past its peak.

But more Erie County residents have died of Covid-19 in recent months than died during the same period last year, said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Wednesday.

That's a worrisome sign for the next few months as cold weather drives more people indoors and with more traveling and gathering for the upcoming holidays, he said.

Poloncarz said he hopes the death toll won't be as high this fall and winter as last year because so many Erie County residents are now vaccinated.

"But it's not good when you see the total number of deaths for August, September and October of this year – after we vaccinated so many people – be higher than last year," he said.

With October not yet over, the county has already recorded 54 Covid deaths, compared with 31 deaths last October. In August and September, the number of deaths more than doubled from the same months a year ago, from 11 to 41 for August, and from 18 to 55 for September.

The county has reached a point where people who are still not vaccinated aren't hesitant but completely resistant.

