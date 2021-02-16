Covid court case heats up over mask mandate at Orchard Park gym

The court fight over pandemic restrictions has escalated between the state and an Orchard Park gym owner, with the latest legal sparring featuring photos of unmasked children at their birthday party with friends and an unmasked County Executive Mark Poloncarz with his golfing buddies.
Wearing masks – or, as the state alleges, not wearing them – has moved to the forefront of the case.
His opposition to the state restrictions earned Athletes Unleashed owner Robert Dinero national attention and a favorable early court ruling in his lawsuit against the state, but recent filings by the New York State Office of the Attorney General show he's now under the threat of a potential new court order that could affect his business.
Social media postings by Athletes Unleashed repeatedly show people at the gym with no masks or face coverings, Assistant Attorney General Joel J. Terragnoli said in legal papers filed recently in State Supreme Court.
Terragnoli submitted photos from the gym's social media accounts of gym patrons and Dinero not wearing masks, which is required by the state Health Department during workouts.
Dinero's "recent public statements make it readily apparent that he does not comply with or enforce DOH regulations and/or guidance requiring physical distancing and face coverings," Terragnoli said in the court papers.
Dinero fired back at the Attorney General's Office, saying in an affidavit that "every single person who has worked out ... has worn a mask while exercising."
He said none of the photos were taken during workouts, and many of them involved family members when the gym was closed.
"The pictures of the children having Big Wheel races was not a gym event," he said. "It was a birthday party for my twin sons. This birthday party did not occur during business hours and involved less than 10 people as required by New York State's guidance for public gatherings."
Another photo, taken on Nov. 10, the Marine Corps birthday, shows a group of family and friends getting together "to celebrate this special day and honor the Marine Corps with a workout that occurred outside of business hours," he said.
"That this was a private event, among family and friends, can be seen by the fact that my twin sons are in the picture," he said in his affidavit. "I don't train 7-year-olds. And, again, this gathering consisted of less than 10 people."
Another picture shows some of his friends hanging out after a workout, he said. The photo wasn't taken while they were working out, and the masks still around their necks offers evidence that they wore masks during the workout, he said.
Dinero drew widespread attention after hosting a protest against Covid-19 business restrictions on Nov. 20 inside his California Road gym, where participants accused Erie County health inspectors of trespassing. A video of the raucous scene went viral, and Fox News broadcast a story about the incident. Dinero filed a lawsuit against Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, the state Health Department and Empire State Development. In an initial ruling in December, Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek granted a preliminary injunction that barred the state from enforcing a rule allowing Athletes Unleashed to reopen at only 25% capacity.
Since then, the state, citing what it calls the gym's "flagrant disregard for even the most basic public health and safety measures required by law," has sought an order from Wojtaszek that would:
• Find that the gym has violated or is in violation of state health regulations, specifically not wearing of masks in public places or maintaining social distancing
• Impose civil penalties for repeated violations of that regulation
• Temporarily restrain the gym from operating in a manner that does not comply with the health regulations
• Order the gym's closure if it fails to comply with the regulations until the health restrictions are no longer in place
Terragnoli called such an order necessary given the gym's "admitted and well-documented refusal to require the wearing of face coverings and/or abide by social distancing practices."
Not following the safety precautions increases the likelihood of the community spread of Covid-19, which imminently endangers the health, safety and welfare of New Yorkers, the assistant attorney general said.
Attorney Todd J. Aldinger, who represents Athletes Unleashed, said none of the photos from the gym show any violations of the state's gym guidance during the pandemic.
Aldinger called the state's request for the order an "obviously biased and selective enforcement of the mask mandate."
Aldinger submitted to the court three news articles showing Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz not wearing a mask last summer in a photo with South Park Golf Club members grouped closely together in celebration. Poloncarz, at the time, acknowledged he should have worn a mask but forgot.
"Neither County Executive Poloncarz nor the 16 people who appeared in this picture with him were ever cited, prosecuted, or fined for their violation of the mask mandate," Aldinger wrote in his court submission. "Singling out Robert Dinero for his purported violation of the exact same mask mandate in retaliation for Mr. Dinero bringing his petition against (the state) smacks of selective prosecution."
Aldinger said his law firm, which has been involved in a number of lawsuits against the state for its Covid-19 pandemic response, is unaware of any person having been prosecuted for failing to wear a mask when within 6 feet of another person during a private gathering, regardless of where that gathering occurred.
The state is trying to inaccurately characterize small private gatherings as violating the state's gym guidance, Dinero said in his affidavit. But the state cannot point to a single citation the gym has received for violating the guidance, he said.