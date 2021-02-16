Covid court case heats up over mask mandate at Orchard Park gym

Dinero fired back at the Attorney General's Office, saying in an affidavit that "every single person who has worked out ... has worn a mask while exercising."

He said none of the photos were taken during workouts, and many of them involved family members when the gym was closed.

"The pictures of the children having Big Wheel races was not a gym event," he said. "It was a birthday party for my twin sons. This birthday party did not occur during business hours and involved less than 10 people as required by New York State's guidance for public gatherings."

Another photo, taken on Nov. 10, the Marine Corps birthday, shows a group of family and friends getting together "to celebrate this special day and honor the Marine Corps with a workout that occurred outside of business hours," he said.

"That this was a private event, among family and friends, can be seen by the fact that my twin sons are in the picture," he said in his affidavit. "I don't train 7-year-olds. And, again, this gathering consisted of less than 10 people."

Another picture shows some of his friends hanging out after a workout, he said. The photo wasn't taken while they were working out, and the masks still around their necks offers evidence that they wore masks during the workout, he said.