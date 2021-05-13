 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Covid cases continue steady decline locally and statewide
0 comments
top story

Covid cases continue steady decline locally and statewide

Support this work for $1 a month

The number of positive Covid-19 cases in New York State continued to decline, according to state statistics released Thursday by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

New York State single-day positive coronavirus test rate for Wednesday was 1.08%, the lowest one-day figure since Oct. 10, 2020. 

The state's seven-day average positive rate also continued to fall, dropping for the 38th straight day. Wednesday's average of 1.25% is the state's lowest since Oct. 22, 2020.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

There were 22 Covid-19 deaths in New York State Wednesday.

The seven-day average rate for the Western New York region, which includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, has declined steadily for the last month and is at 2.24% through Wednesday, according to state statistics

The 2.24% average rate for Western New York is the second-highest among the state's 10 regions.

The highest rate belongs to the neighboring Finger Lakes region (2.75%), which includes Rochester as well as Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties. 

In Erie County, the percentage of those 18 or older who have received at least one dose of the vaccine is 62.6%. More than 387,000 of the 919,719 Erie County residents have been completely vaccinated.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Gathering to mark the end of Ramadan

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Staff Reporter

Long Island native, University at Buffalo graduate, part of the breaking news and criminal justice team for two years. Hired by The News in 1999, I covered high school sports for 15 years before being named deputy sports editor.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News