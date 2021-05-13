Covid cases continue steady decline locally and statewide

The number of positive Covid-19 cases in New York State continued to decline, according to state statistics released Thursday by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

New York State single-day positive coronavirus test rate for Wednesday was 1.08%, the lowest one-day figure since Oct. 10, 2020.

The state's seven-day average positive rate also continued to fall, dropping for the 38th straight day. Wednesday's average of 1.25% is the state's lowest since Oct. 22, 2020.

There were 22 Covid-19 deaths in New York State Wednesday.

The seven-day average rate for the Western New York region, which includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, has declined steadily for the last month and is at 2.24% through Wednesday, according to state statistics.

The 2.24% average rate for Western New York is the second-highest among the state's 10 regions.

The highest rate belongs to the neighboring Finger Lakes region (2.75%), which includes Rochester as well as Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties.

In Erie County, the percentage of those 18 or older who have received at least one dose of the vaccine is 62.6%. More than 387,000 of the 919,719 Erie County residents have been completely vaccinated.

