Covid cases are rising in younger people. So are urgent calls to get them vaccinated

The rising share of the overall caseload among children didn't shock Lipschultz.

“Children are the highest percentage of people unvaccinated, and Delta is more contagious, so it’s not a surprise that we’re seeing more children infected," he said. "Children in general are less affected than adults but it’s still a serious disease. We’ve had cases in our intensive care unit of hospitalized children. Although most will be fine and do not need hospitalization, they can be harmed. It can spread to others. Long Covid can be a continuing problem."

"It does appear that the younger you are, the less the risk of severe infection. There is a low level of side effects reported with the vaccine," said Dr. Thomas Madejski, former president of the Medical Society of the State of New York. “I think there’s a utility to being vaccinated, but that should be an individual decision between the parent and their pediatrician, just as with all vaccines."

He also said he sees more children becoming ill from viruses other than Covid, such as rhinoviruses, parainfluenza and respiratory syncytial virus, which cause cold-like symptoms.

That's because children's bodies lost some of their natural defenses during what he called "the period of confinement from March 2020 to August 2021."