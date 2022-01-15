Covid caseload continues to decline in WNY and elsewhere in state

Western New York and other parts of the state are "turning the corner on the winter surge," Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday, as she released figures showing Covid-19 caseloads, although still among the largest ever, are slowly decreasing.
Although the numbers remain higher than anything seen before the onset of the Omicron variant, figures gathered Friday showed improvement in every part of New York.
Western New York's seven-day average Covid caseload on Friday was 224 cases per 100,000 residents, according to state statistics.
Two days earlier, that figure was almost 249 cases per 100,000 residents, a drop of 9.9% in two days.
Western New York's seven-day average for the percentage of positive test results for the virus Friday was 21.88%, down from 22.7% two days earlier.
However, Western New York – defined by the state as Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties – had the highest infection rate in the state.
For Erie County alone, the seven-day average positivity rate was 23.2% Friday, with 2,978 cases confirmed out of 12,961 people who took the test in the previous 24 hours.
Erie County's all-time one-day number of new cases was 3,397 on Jan. 7.
Niagara County's positivity figure Friday was 22.7%, with 654 positives found. Niagara's worst day also was Jan. 7, with 738 cases.
On Thursday, Hochul announced that the state will reopen a Covid testing site sometime next week at Niagara County Community College.
The state already offers such facilities at the University at Buffalo North Campus and SUNY Buffalo State for asymptomatic people who may have been exposed to the virus.
A rapid antigen testing center also is open in the Northwest Buffalo Community Center, 155 Lawn Ave.
New York State's overall positive test rate Friday, measured as a seven-day average, was 17.59%. That was down nearly two percentage points in 48 hours.
Western New York hospitals cared for 653 Covid patients Friday, 35% of whom were admitted for some reason other than Covid and were later found to have the virus in addition to their other health issues.
Seventy-four of the patients were newly admitted; 92 were in intensive care. The state reported 90% of the hospital beds in Erie County, as well as 90% of the ICU beds, were filled Friday.
Niagara County hospitals were 81% filled Friday, but the county's ICUs were 92% filled.
Ten people died of Covid Friday in Western New York: six in Erie County and two each in Niagara and Chautauqua counties.
Friday, 1,030 Western New Yorkers were vaccinated for the first time, 560 completed their initial vaccine series and 3,440 received booster shots.
In Erie County, 83.9% of the adult population, or 74.4% of the total population, has been vaccinated at least once.