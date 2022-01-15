Covid caseload continues to decline in WNY and elsewhere in state

Western New York and other parts of the state are "turning the corner on the winter surge," Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday, as she released figures showing Covid-19 caseloads, although still among the largest ever, are slowly decreasing.

Although the numbers remain higher than anything seen before the onset of the Omicron variant, figures gathered Friday showed improvement in every part of New York.

Western New York's seven-day average Covid caseload on Friday was 224 cases per 100,000 residents, according to state statistics.

Two days earlier, that figure was almost 249 cases per 100,000 residents, a drop of 9.9% in two days.

Western New York's seven-day average for the percentage of positive test results for the virus Friday was 21.88%, down from 22.7% two days earlier.

However, Western New York – defined by the state as Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties – had the highest infection rate in the state.

For Erie County alone, the seven-day average positivity rate was 23.2% Friday, with 2,978 cases confirmed out of 12,961 people who took the test in the previous 24 hours.