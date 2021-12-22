Covid-19 vaccine skeptic from Buffalo peppers syndicated doctor-columnist with questions

Again, we don’t know what post-Covid might bring.

Q: Why is there almost no conversation about vitamin D, zinc or exercise and weight control in this message when we know that at the very least, obesity is a significant comorbidity?

Instead, every message is “get vaccinated,” while there continue to be threats to lock down the very places that inspire better health, i.e. gyms.

A: You’re right that taking vitamin D and zinc, taking off weight and exercising are good lifestyle tips. We locked all the gyms down before vaccines. I think we should open them up, but there should be two kinds of gyms – one where everyone has to show proof of vaccination and one where no proof is required. Then you can join the gym of your choice. Leave this up to the consumer, rather than the government.

Q: Beyond your article, I have to ask about the push to get children “vaccinated.” If it’s true they don’t spread or suffer serious consequences, why introduce a drug that may migrate to their reproductive organs and heart with who knows what future consequences?