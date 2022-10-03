 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Covid-19 vaccine clinic offers chance to win a bicycle

People who get their first shot of Covid-19 vaccine between 1 and 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Entrepreneur School of Thought, 1110 19th St., Niagara Falls, could win a new bicycle.

As an incentive to encourage people to get their first doses, the sponsors of the clinic, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Niagara University's Rose Bente Lee Ostapenko Center for Race, Equality and Mission, will be giving away four new bikes. Both adult and children's models will be available.

Vaccinations will be available for first, second and updated booster doses. The updated bivalent booster is available for anyone who is at least 12 years old and had their previous primary or booster Covid shot at least two months ago.

Walk-ins are welcome. Free transportation is available by calling Niagara University at 716-263-5770.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

