Covid-19 vaccine clinic for youngest children scheduled July 9 at Oishei Children's Hospital

A pediatric Covid-19 vaccine clinic for youngsters aged 6 months to 4 years will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 9 in Oishei Children’s Hospital, the Erie County Department of Health announced.

Hospital physicians and medical staff will administer pediatric doses of the Moderna vaccine and Health Department staff will support distribution of the vaccine and data entry, the announcement noted.

Hospital volunteers and therapy dogs will provide support for parents and children, the Health Department said. Masks are required for everyone aged 2 and older. Children’s birth certificates or other ID documents are required.

Appointments are recommended. Visit erie.gov/vax and select the July 9 date. Those who receive the first dose then will be automatically scheduled for their second dose Aug. 6 at the hospital. First, second and booster doses for accompanying family members will be available.

Oishei Children’s Hospital and the Health Department previously collaborated on Covid-19 clinics last fall for children 5 to 11 years old.

The Health Department also is offering Covid-19 shots for children under 4 on Wednesdays at the Jesse Nash Health Center, 608 William St. Appointments should be made at erie.gov/vax.

