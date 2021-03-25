Covid-19 vaccine availability announced

A pop-up Covid-19 vaccination center will be conducted near downtown on Saturday.
And in Allegany County, officials say they still have vaccine appointments available Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the former Kmart building at River Walk Plaza in Wellsville. A link to make appointments is on the Allegany County website. Anyone needing help to sign up can call the Allegany County Health Department at 585-268-9250 or the Allegany County Office for the Aging at 585-268-9390.
Vaccinations will take place, by appointment only, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Durham Memorial Outreach Center, 200 E. Eagle St. Durham Memorial AME Zion Church has a link for a vaccination waitlist on its website. The site will be re-established in three weeks to administer second doses.
The center is one of 14 around the state that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Thursday. Host sites and partner providers conduct outreach within their communities and work with community leaders and organizations to identify eligible New Yorkers and schedule vaccination appointments, according to the governor.
"Our pop-up sites located in houses of worship and other trusted community centers play an important role in creating an environment for New Yorkers to feel comfortable taking the vaccine and recommending it to friends and family, while also building on our efforts to prioritize equity in vaccine distribution by establishing these sites directly in historically underserved communities throughout the state that were hit the hardest by Covid," Cuomo said.