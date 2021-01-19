Covid-19 vaccinations refused by one-third of nursing home workers in New York

“Everyone is best served when we educate and don’t mandate,” said Stephen B. Hanse, president of the New York State Health Facilities Association, which represents more than 425 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.

When asked why there are high numbers of nursing home workers refusing the vaccine, he cited early distrust voiced about a coronavirus vaccine.

“... as we have seen, the vaccination is extremely safe and all standard protocols and requirements in the analysis of the vaccine have been conducted,” Hanse said.

To increase the number of nursing home staff being vaccinated, he said, there is a need “for better and coordinated education, starting with the state in partnership with all providers.”

Frequent changes in guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state directives regarding the virus, Hanse said, have created “a level of mistrust among certain health care workers. That ties right into education.”

Conducting a campaign on the importance of the vaccine for its union members is Local 1199, Service Employees International Union, which represents 60,000 nursing home workers statewide, with more than 5,000 of them in Buffalo and Rochester.