Covid-19 vaccinations available to all in Batavia, Medina

First-dose vaccinations are now available in Genesee and Orleans counties for anyone who lives, works or studies in New York State, the two county health departments announced.

GO Health, the joint health department, is holding vaccination clinics with the Moderna vaccine this week in Medina and Batavia, open to anyone aged 18 or older. The clinics are scheduled for April 12 and April 15 at the Ridgeway Fire Hall on Route 104 in Medina, and on April 14 at the Athletic Center at the Genesee Community College Batavia Campus Center.

To register, go online to https://bit.ly/GOHealthVaccine, select either the Genesee County site or the Orleans County site, and scroll down to pick a date. The system will show which vaccine will be available, or if the sites are full.

Additional clinics will be announced in the coming weeks. “We want to see all of these clinics filled up with those who can also commit to returning for the second dose of the Moderna vaccine 28 days later,” said Paul Pettit, public health director for GO Health.

