Covid-19 vaccination rate climbs statewide; so do positive test rates in WNY

Covid-19 vaccination rates continued to climb across New York State over the weekend as children ages 5 to 11 began to receive their first smaller dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration authorized such doses for children in that age range last month.

"The weather is getting colder, and friends and family will be spending more time indoors, increasing the risk of transmission and threatening the incredible progress we've made so far," Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday afternoon as she reported almost 111,500 new vaccines were given during the previous 24 hours.

Nearly three in four state residents have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. At least 88.2% of adults statewide have received at least one dose, and 79.2% have been fully vaccinated.

News wasn’t all promising. The state reported 25 deaths from Covid-19 on Saturday, including three in Erie County and one in Niagara County.

The five-county Western New York region – comprising Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties – reported 680 new cases of Covid-19, including 448 in Erie County.