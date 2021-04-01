Covid-19 vaccination clinic set for Saturday at William-Emslie YMCA

The Erie County Department of Health will hold a pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinic for eligible state residents on Saturday at the William-Emslie Family YMCA.
YMCA Buffalo Niagara officials announced the event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the YMCA at 585 William St. Preregistration is required.
Those attending the clinic will be screened at the door. Anyone without registration confirmation, photo ID and proof of age will not be admitted. Anyone who is not 30 or older will be required to carry agency ID, a letter of eligibility, or proof that they are currently working for an eligible group.
To review eligibility requirements and to register, go to tinyurl.com/William-emslieymca or call (716) 858-2929.
Harold McNeil
