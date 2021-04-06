Covid-19 threat gets younger as focus of worry shifts to the unvaccinated

"Now we really need to focus our vaccine efforts on the younger people, number one, to prevent more community transmission, as we saw from our data that young people in their 20s and 30s are driving transmission," Burstein said.

In Erie County, 70.6% of the population over age 65 has been vaccinated at least once, while those under 30, unless they had a qualifying job or a pre-existing condition, weren't even eligible to make a vaccination appointment until Tuesday.

"Right now, we have two positive cases in Niagara County nursing homes, where a few months ago, we were over 100," said Daniel J. Stapleton, Niagara County public health director. "The key is always the hospitalization rate, and that is still considered low."

Niagara County had 698 active cases on Tuesday, a figure that had risen 67% in the past week – but only seven patients were hospitalized.

"Of course, any increase is a reason for concern, and while we are going as fast as the supply dictates in getting shots in arms, we need people to remain vigilant," Stapleton said. "Over the Easter weekend we reported 345 new cases, and 64% of those were age 45 and under. People know what they need to do – wearing masks, maintaining social distance and so on – but they have to have the will to do it."

Covid-19 cases are up, especially among young adults Since early March, new cases among 20-somethings more than doubled. By comparison, elderly residents in their 70s and 80s saw a far more moderate uptick, from 104 to 145 weekly cases.