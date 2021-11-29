Covid-19 testing company quits, Buffalo schools left in the lurch

Buffalo Public Schools is looking for another Covid-19 testing provider after the district learned Friday the company that was doing it abruptly ceased operations.

Superintendent Kriner Cash, in a letter to the school community, said his staff was looking for a company to immediately replace Affinity Empowering, which has managed in-school testing since September, when full in-person instruction returned. He said the company, whose testing program was federally funded, has yet to notify him of its departure. Affinity Empowering's parent company, Clinical Enterprises Inc., offered no advance warning or explanation for why it was ceasing operations in the district, a Buffalo Schools spokesperson said Monday.

Cash said his office was notified by school principals that Affinity was no longer testing.

The announcement comes just days after Erie County reported an all-time high in the number of Covid-19 cases among students and staff in local schools.

Covid cases among students, teachers hit record high in Erie County The number of new Covid-19 cases among students and teachers in Erie County recently hit an all-time high: more than 1,000 new cases the week of Nov. 7.

The Erie County Department of Health, which recommended the company, is helping to find a replacement.