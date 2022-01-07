Covid-19 surge returns Tonawanda town meetings to virtual format

The Town of Tonawanda will return to a virtual format for its official meetings because of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.
The town on Friday announced that Town Board, Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals meetings will shift from in-person to online only, beginning with Monday's Town Board meeting.
The town had conducted virtual-only meetings earlier in the pandemic as a public health precaution.
For more information, visit tonawanda.ny.us.
Stephen T. Watson
News Staff Reporter
Email: swatson@buffnews.com
