Covid-19 shots to be available at Niagara County Fair

Covid-19 vaccinations will be available at a Health Department booth at the Niagara County Fair, which opens Wednesday and runs through Aug. 8.

The department said the shots will be offered at a booth that also will provide a private breastfeeding and baby changing location for nursing mothers.

It will be set up in a blue air-conditioned trailer parked next to the administration building near the main entrance to the Fairgrounds on Lake Avenue in the Town of Lockport. The trailer also has a refrigerator for storing breast milk.

The Health Department will offer single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those ages 18 and up, as well as two-dose Pfizer vaccines, available to people ages 12 years and older.

Those receiving Pfizer shots will be scheduled for their second dose on the spot.

No appointment is necessary for the vaccinations.

This is the seventh year Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County, which operates the fair, has provided space for the trailer.