Covid-19 rules for fans at NFL stadiums: Masks, ticket 'pods,' bans or limits on tailgating

Mandatory masks. No cash for concessions. Lots of empty seats and in many cases, no tailgating.

Representatives from the state and the Buffalo Bills haven’t announced whether fans can attend the team’s home playoff game next month but a sampling of how other NFL stadiums have opened up to fans amid the pandemic shows how it could be handled here.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo revealed last week the state Health Department is studying a plan from the team to allow up to 6,700 fans into Bills Stadium for a playoff game the weekend of Jan. 9. That’s about 9% of the stadium’s capacity of around 73,000.

The state views the proposal as a “demonstration project” with pre-game rapid Covid-19 testing of fans and postgame contact tracing that could serve as a model for other large events in the state in 2021.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has said the county would need to know a decision by the middle of this coming week.

The state’s review comes as the rate of Covid-19 spread in Western New York has leveled off following a surge of several weeks. As of Friday, the rolling, seven-day average positive test rate for this region was 6.16%, according to the latest state data.