Covid-19 prompts Erie County leaders to wonder 'When is it over?'

Local leaders are giving voice to a sense of restlessness as the news regarding Covid-19 starts to feel a bit recycled.
"When is it over?" said Erie County Legislature Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo, at a recent meeting. "When are we through the worst and onto the phase of living with it?"
"I wish I had a crystal ball," responded county Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein.
In recent weeks, many overarching patterns remain unchanged. Overall cases are still rising, thanks to the Delta variant, but not as quickly as before. Hospitalizations and deaths remain elevated, after a steep August climb, but have leveled off and remain well below where we were in the winter and spring. Vaccination rates are rising at an unhurried pace.
A few Erie County legislators expressed a sense of longing that they believe is felt by many, including the vaccinated. People don't want to be publicly shamed for wishing for fewer restrictions and a greater return to normalcy, they said, even as public health experts are urging people to remain patient.
Sunday comments from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top medical advisor, about it being "too soon to tell" if people could gather for Christmas added more fuel to the sentiment until he walked back that statement on Monday.
While many social restrictions have been lifted, vaccination mandates seem likely to grow, not diminish, since mandates appear to be one of the few things leading reluctant individuals to get a shot.
Data provided to The Buffalo News from the state Department of Health show that new, first-dose vaccinations are falling once again now that the main health care worker vaccination deadline has passed.
When the state's health care worker vaccination mandate loomed, more than 1,000 residents a day in Erie and Niagara counties, on average, were getting their first-dose vaccinations. But as of early this week, the average number of new first-doses had dropped to less than 900, according to state data.
'They don't trust the government'
Conversations are ongoing about other ways to get people who don't trust the government to believe in vaccine safety.
Erie County Legislator Chris Greene, R-Clarence, said no matter what governments have to say about the importance of getting vaccinated, some people just aren't going to listen.
He guessed that a quarter of residents across rural, suburban and urban communities simply won't believe what any government leaders have to say about Covid-19 and the vaccine.
"No matter what, they don't trust the government," he said. "Are we going to hold up society, in general, to try to lean on those 25%? What do we do?"
On Monday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz acknowledged that his voice won't convince those who haven't already made the decision to take that next step.
"Our goal is to work with our partners, privately – we can do it quietly, behind the scenes – to get individuals accurate information," he said. "So if they don't trust me, if they don't trust the president saying 'get vaccinated,' perhaps they trust their pastor. Perhaps they trust the supervisor in their town who might be of the same political party as they are, but they're not the same political party as me."
Burstein said people should take heart that society is opening back up and "slowly transitioning to a pre-pandemic life." Live concerts have returned to Erie County, and vaccinated Bills fans are again invited to Highmark Stadium, she said.
She said she hoped that as more people get vaccinated, cultural norms will return. The vaccines, while imperfect, remain the best defense against serious illness and death.
The latest stats
On Wednesday, the latest Covid-19 news offered more reasons for both optimism and concern.
The Erie County Health Department reported Tuesday that 72.3% of Erie County residents age 18 years and older have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, and 67.8% have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, the percentage of adults with at least one vaccine dose is 84%.
But breakthrough infections and deaths among the fully vaccinated are a growing problem, with roughly 40% of confirmed cases now being among those who have been vaccinated, Burstein said.
In addition, 43% of county residents who died from a Covid-19 related illness from July through September were fully vaccinated, though those people tended to be older and have other health issues.
The county vaccination rate among youth ages 12 to 17 also remains low, at 50%. Overall, the county's Covid-19 cases continue to gradually rise among children and adolescents.
Burstein also noted last week that many pediatric offices are overwhelmed by people concerned that their children have symptoms that could be Covid-19. Some wrongly believe they may need a doctor's note for the child to be allowed to return to school.
"They don't need a note," she said. "They just need a negative test."