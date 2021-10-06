Covid-19 prompts Erie County leaders to wonder 'When is it over?'

"Our goal is to work with our partners, privately – we can do it quietly, behind the scenes – to get individuals accurate information," he said. "So if they don't trust me, if they don't trust the president saying 'get vaccinated,' perhaps they trust their pastor. Perhaps they trust the supervisor in their town who might be of the same political party as they are, but they're not the same political party as me."

Burstein said people should take heart that society is opening back up and "slowly transitioning to a pre-pandemic life." Live concerts have returned to Erie County, and vaccinated Bills fans are again invited to Highmark Stadium, she said.

She said she hoped that as more people get vaccinated, cultural norms will return. The vaccines, while imperfect, remain the best defense against serious illness and death.

The latest stats

On Wednesday, the latest Covid-19 news offered more reasons for both optimism and concern.

The Erie County Health Department reported Tuesday that 72.3% of Erie County residents age 18 years and older have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, and 67.8% have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, the percentage of adults with at least one vaccine dose is 84%.