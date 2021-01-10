Covid-19 positivity rate remains above 8% in Western New York

For 10 consecutive days, Western New York has reported a rolling seven-day Covid-19 positivity rate of at least 8%, according to data released Sunday by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office.
The first time since the start of the pandemic that the region broke that figure was on Dec. 31.
The region’s positivity rate has remained above 8% through Saturday, when 8.1% of those tested were positive.
That’s only slightly higher than the statewide rate of 7.4%, according to the state figures, and lower than half of the regions in New York, including the Finger Lakes and the Capital Region.
But within the five counties of Western New York, the numbers vary significantly, according to a Buffalo News analysis of state numbers available online.
Mark C. Ferreri of Briarwood Manor – where 24 of 95 residents, along with five staffers, had tested positive for the virus since Wednesday – said assisted living facilities often have been left behind nursing homes during the pandemic.
The lowest seven-day positivity rate was in Erie County, where 7.2% of those tested for Covid-19 in the past week were positive. That’s less than half the rate in Chautauqua County – 15.1%.
The region’s other less densely-populated counties also reported rates higher than Erie County’s. Niagara County’s seven-day positivity rate was 9.9%; Cattaraugus County’s was 10.4%; and Allegany County’s was 11.6%.
Throughout Western New York as a whole, the seven-day average hospitalizations rate for Covid-19 has climbed steadily since Dec. 26, breaking 530 for the five days ending on Friday, the most recent numbers available. On only one other day – Dec. 15 – since the pandemic began has the number of hospitalizations been that high.
Still, though, one-third of the region’s hospital beds remain available – the same as the rate statewide.
Western New York’s seven-day average ICU hospitalization rate was higher throughout much of December than it has been for the past week. Slightly more than one-third of the region’s ICU beds are available, compared with 27% statewide.
Health care workers are at the front of the line for receiving the vaccine, but some have been hesitant to get the shot.
The governor this weekend urged residents to continue exercising caution to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.
“New York State is now in a footrace between how fast the infection rate rises and how fast we can administer vaccines,” Cuomo said in a statement released Sunday.
“With more U.K. strain cases being found across the country, it is even more important that New Yorkers continue to follow the guidelines and stay New York tough – wear a mask, avoid gatherings and social distance.”