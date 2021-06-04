Covid-19 positivity rate plummets in NY, state says masks now optional in schools

Covid-19 cases drop in schools after students return full time Once all students could return to school five days a week, public school superintendents started noticing something about the number of Covid-19 cases: They were plummeting.

Here are the new rules:

• Mask use will be "strongly encouraged but not required for students, campers, and staff/teachers/counselors who are not fully vaccinated." That means masks won't be required as they have been all school year in kindergarten through 12th grade.

• Students, campers and staff who are fully vaccinated don't need to wear a mask whether indoors or outdoors.

• Outdoors, masks aren't required, but may be "encouraged" in certain high-risk circumstances for those who are not fully vaccinated.

• Schools and camps have the option to choose to implement stricter standards.

The state teachers union raised cautions about the new guidance.

"Announcing on a Friday afternoon that masks will now be optional for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people in schools starting Monday – with only three weeks remaining in the school year – is whiplash-inducing news," New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta said in a statement. "Short of any additional guidance from the state or the CDC before Monday, we implore school districts to closely evaluate local conditions and connect with their educators and parents to decide the best course of action for protecting their school community."

Maki Becker

