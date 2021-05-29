Covid-19 positive test rate drops in Western New York

Western New York's seven-day average positive Covid-19 test rate was 1.15% on Friday, down slightly from 1.2% the day before, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
Meanwhile, the state's average was 0.73%, the lowest percentage recorded since the pandemic began. The previous record, 0.75%, was set in late August 2020.
"I encourage those who haven't yet received their vaccination to take advantage of ongoing incentive programs and do so," Cuomo said. "The vaccine is the best defense we have against Covid and now is the best time to do what needs to be done to protect our communities."
Erie County reported 39 new positive tests on Friday, while Niagara County recorded nine. The state reported 12 Covid-related deaths, none of which was in Western New York.
Matt Glynn