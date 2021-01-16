Covid-19 plays role in deaths of couple that died six days apart

Meredith said her mother was a single mother of two when she and James Dojka first met. He also had a daughter.

The couple settled in an East Side Buffalo neighborhood near the Cheektowaga border where they raised Dottie's children together.

Meredith said her parents shared many common interests that made them highly compatible.

"They liked going out to restaurants and they liked the casino. In their early years, they both enjoyed golfing and bowling with friends," Meredith said.

That included golfing trips to Byrncliff golf club and resort in Varysburg. They also enjoyed going to horse races in the Finger Lakes region, and took a few trips to Las Vegas.

"She did like to do arts and crafts, and all of her time was spent with her grandchildren, whether it was supporting them for baseball, football, cheerleading, taekwondo and basketball. She never missed any of their concerts. She liked to keep busy, but it was usually with her family," Meredith said.

"She would do lunch with longtime friends. She went to crafts. She liked to sew," she added.

Meredith said that, as a couple, they would best be remembered for their interactions during birthdays, holidays and other family get-togethers.