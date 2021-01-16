Covid-19 plays role in deaths of couple that died six days apart

Like many couples who had spent years together, James and Dottie Dojka developed a comfortable rhythm with each other that was alternately touching and comical to watch, according to her daughter and his stepdaughter, Michele Meredith.
"Me and my kids would sit back and laugh at them, because they were like a comedy show," Meredith recalled.
Diagnosed with Covid-19, James Dojka died at age 71 from complications related to the virus in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Amherst on Jan. 2.
That was nearly a week after his wife, Dottie, 69, died from complications related to her treatment for non-small cell lung cancer, a very aggressive cancer for which she was first diagnosed in November, according to Meredith.
"She started her first chemo and radiation on Dec. 14," Meredith said.
Though her death was not directly attributed to the novel coronavirus, Dottie Dojka was diagnosed with Covid-19 shortly before she died, her daughter said.
James Dojka was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Dec. 27, the day his wife died.
Both had underlying illnesses that made contracting the virus especially dangerous for each.
"You know what? We don't know how they got Covid, because the only places they went were to the doctor's. So, who knows?" Meredith said.
Meredith recalled the last time she remembers seeing her stepdad was the day she said goodbye to her mother.
"He was in the ER, and I had to go get him so he could say goodbye to my mom, and then we had to leave him back in the ER. So he was grieving, and that was the last time we saw him," Meredith said.
"We like to think he died of a broken heart versus Covid," she added.
The couple married in 1993, but first met in the early 1980s.
James Dojka was born Oct. 20, 1949, in Cheektowaga. He was a 1967 graduate of Cheektowaga Central High School, and served as a medic in the Army in Vietnam in the early 1970s, his stepdaughter said.
He had a 40-year career as a Teamster truck driver with The Buffalo News, before illness forced him into early retirement about a decade ago.
Dottie Dojka was born Dottie Stachowski on Nov. 23, 1951, in Buffalo. She grew up on Buffalo's East Side near the Broadway Market.
She was a 1969 graduate of South Park High School, and also graduated from Bryant & Stratton College, where she studied to become a legal secretary.
Dottie Dojka had a 30-year career as a legal secretary with the same legal firm before she retired .
Meredith said her mother was a single mother of two when she and James Dojka first met. He also had a daughter.
The couple settled in an East Side Buffalo neighborhood near the Cheektowaga border where they raised Dottie's children together.
Meredith said her parents shared many common interests that made them highly compatible.
"They liked going out to restaurants and they liked the casino. In their early years, they both enjoyed golfing and bowling with friends," Meredith said.
That included golfing trips to Byrncliff golf club and resort in Varysburg. They also enjoyed going to horse races in the Finger Lakes region, and took a few trips to Las Vegas.
"She did like to do arts and crafts, and all of her time was spent with her grandchildren, whether it was supporting them for baseball, football, cheerleading, taekwondo and basketball. She never missed any of their concerts. She liked to keep busy, but it was usually with her family," Meredith said.
"She would do lunch with longtime friends. She went to crafts. She liked to sew," she added.
Meredith said that, as a couple, they would best be remembered for their interactions during birthdays, holidays and other family get-togethers.
"The two of them were very supportive parents and grandparents. Anyone who met them just fell in love with them. It was just Dottie and Jim," Meredith said.