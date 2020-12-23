Covid-19 outbreak hits Erie County youth detention center

A breakout of Covid-19 infections has hit the Youth Detention Center run by Erie County.
County officials confirmed Wednesday afternoon there are Covid-19 infections at the facility, but declined to say how many of the approximately 40 residents and 100 employees have tested positive.
An official of a union that represents most of the workers at the detention center at 810 E. Ferry St. told The Buffalo News that county officials alerted him Tuesday and said they are taking steps to prevent the virus from spreading.
County officials told him that the virus was brought into the detention facility by a young person who recently became detained there, said Richard K. Canazzi, president of Local 1095 of AFSCME.
“I was told that this individual infected others in his pod, and the pods include about 15 people,” Canazzi said.
A source who first notified The News about the outbreak said at least six or seven detainees have become infected, and they are now being treated and housed in an area separate from other detainees.
Canazzi said county officials have not given him details about the number of infections.
“Absolutely, we are concerned for our workers," Canazzi said. "Pretty much on a daily basis, they have some kind of physical contact with these young people…either breaking up fights or other issues. It's a tough, challenging job."
The facility houses youthful offenders, ranging in age from 14 to 18.
The teenagers who are detained there are accused of crimes ranging from petit larceny to murder, authorities told The News.
“Over the past several weeks, new COVID-19 cases have been identified among Erie County Youth Detention Facility staff and residents,” a county Health Department spokeswoman, Kara Kane, told The News in a written statement. “Staff with a positive COVID-19 test result are placed in isolation and excluded from work for 10 days past their positive COVID-19 test result. Staff who are close contacts have been placed in quarantine for essential employees.
“Residents with a positive COVID-19 test result have been isolated, and residents who have been identified as close contacts are in quarantine. The families of these youth have also been notified,” Kane added.
County health officials will continue frequent testing and "monitor this situation very closely,” Kane said. She added that the facility is using “enhanced cleaning measures” and taking the temperatures of staffers and residents twice each day.
Canazzi, whose local represents about 1,500 county workers, said he and other union officials are “very concerned” about the potential for Covid-19 breakouts in county offices and facilities.
“This hits very close to home for me, because I lost my own father to Covid-19,” Canazzi said.
His father, retired Erie County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Charles Canazzi, 69, died in April.