Covid-19 outbreak hits Erie County youth detention center

A breakout of Covid-19 infections has hit the Youth Detention Center run by Erie County.

County officials confirmed Wednesday afternoon there are Covid-19 infections at the facility, but declined to say how many of the approximately 40 residents and 100 employees have tested positive.

An official of a union that represents most of the workers at the detention center at 810 E. Ferry St. told The Buffalo News that county officials alerted him Tuesday and said they are taking steps to prevent the virus from spreading.

County officials told him that the virus was brought into the detention facility by a young person who recently became detained there, said Richard K. Canazzi, president of Local 1095 of AFSCME.

“I was told that this individual infected others in his pod, and the pods include about 15 people,” Canazzi said.

A source who first notified The News about the outbreak said at least six or seven detainees have become infected, and they are now being treated and housed in an area separate from other detainees.

Canazzi said county officials have not given him details about the number of infections.

