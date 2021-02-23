Covid-19 numbers continue to fall, but arrival of new UK variant poses worries

• Poloncarz expressed concern about younger adults becoming lax regarding health safety protocols such as mask-wearing. He pointed out that 67 county residents under the age of 60 have died of Covid-19 since November. That is more than all the people who have died under age 60 in the first eight months of the local health crisis.

"I know people are over the pandemic, but the pandemic's not over," Poloncarz said.

In regard to the more infectious strain of the novel coronavirus, first discovered in Britain, Cuomo said that there are currently 154 cases of the U.K. variant identified in New York State. Two cases involving a South African variant have also been identified in the state, both in Long Island.

The two Erie County cases with the U.K. strain were identified from specimens collected at the end of January, Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said. Close contacts of the infected individuals were quarantined, but there is no evidence yet of anyone else being infected.

"Because it's a more transmittable strain, it's a more aggressive strain, until we see more people in the community that are immunized, we're going to expect to see more of these cases," Burstein said. "So, this is really considered just the beginning."

