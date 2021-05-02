Covid-19 infections, hospitalizations are falling but deaths aren't. Here's why and why that could change

There's one thing all Covid-19 health experts know – deaths come last.
First comes the rise in confirmed cases. Then the rise in hospitalizations.
Now, even though this region appears past the peak of the third wave of infections – with local officials touting the good news this past week – the number of people dying has risen.
The final Erie County death numbers for April have surpassed the death toll for March. That represents the first increase in deaths after three straight months of sharp declines.
"Deaths lag two to six weeks," said Dr. Thomas Russo, infectious diseases specialist with the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
Russo pointed out that while overall confirmed cases and hospitalizations have been falling, serious intensive care unit cases have remained elevated for much of April. That's yet another indicator of patients who are seriously ill and may not survive.
"We’re still going to see some deaths over the next few weeks," he said.
The number of deaths dimmed an otherwise positive report from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz last week. For the second week in a row, the number of new confirmed cases fell.
"I'm very pleased to see the drop in overall cases by more than 1,000 in one week," Poloncarz said. "After the last couple of weeks reminding everyone that Covid's still here – and there's some really high numbers out there – we did see a drop, so I think people are taking it a little more seriously again."
For most of the past week, hospitalization numbers have either fallen or remained steady. April ICU cases, which have rivaled the caseloads in January, finally saw some decline at the end of the month.
Impact of vaccination
Despite the increase in vaccinations, the county, state and country still remain far from herd immunity. Aside from a handful of cases, health officials said, all those who have been hospitalized with Covid-19 or died from it in recent weeks had not been fully vaccinated.
"Even though we’ve done a great job vaccinating our most vulnerable, there’s still 15-20% of our greater-than-60 crew that haven’t been vaccinated," Russo said. "They're going to be at greater risk for a bad outcome."
It's not just seniors who are dying. Erie County's mortality data shows that the average age of death has been falling every month since the start of the year.
The average age of death for Erie County residents in January was 81. Now, it's 71. If that average age of death remains unchanged for the rest of April, it will represent the youngest average age of death since the health crisis began more than a year ago.
Of the 60 people who died in the first 22 days of this month, 47% were under the age of 70.
Eight of those who died this month were younger than 50.
Comparatively, while 163 people who died in January were ages 80 or older, the county reported only 19 deaths for this age group in April so far, thanks to the vaccination of older adults, including most nursing home residents.
Variants play a role
Health officials believe the arrival of new variants of the original novel coronavirus has not only contributed to the now-waning spring surge, but also recent deaths.
The new variants would explain why relatively few children were infected with the virus or showed symptoms early in the pandemic, but record numbers of children have been testing positive in recent weeks.
Russo pointed out that the variant discovered in the UK, considered most dominant in this region, is particularly dangerous because people who are infected with this virus shed much more of it when they are contagious.
The factors that determine how ill a person will get by exposure to any virus depends on how naturally infectious the virus is, the relative age and health of the individual exposed and how much of the virus the individual is exposed to.
The latter factor is likely driving new and more serious infections that are resulting in hospitalizations, and ultimately more deaths, Russo said.
"Our immune systems only have so much antigen to beat off an infective agent," he said.