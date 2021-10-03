Covid-19 infections holding steady in WNY, state data shows

Western New York continued to muddle along in neutral gear in the battle against Covid-19, recording barely any change in the rate of positive cases over the past three days, even as Erie County alone logged the second-highest number of deaths and third-highest number of new cases in the state.

According to the latest data released Sunday by the Hochul administration, there were 4,584 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, with a seven-day average of 2.44% and 30 deaths across New York.

In Western New York, the seven-day rate continued to hover around 4.3% for the third straight day, nudging up from 4.32% on Thursday to 4.33% on Friday and down to 4.31% on Saturday. Erie County recorded 329 new positive cases and three deaths, while Niagara County had 80 new cases and two deaths. Only Brooklyn had more deaths, at four.

Statewide on Saturday, 32,673 New Yorkers got their first jab while 35,135 completed their vaccination. For Western New York, those figures were 1,744 and 1,547, respectively.

That means 73.9% of those aged 18 and over and 62.4% of all New Yorkers are fully vaccinated, according to state figures.

