Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations are falling but deaths aren't. Here's why and why that could change

There's one thing all Covid-19 health experts know – deaths come last.

First comes the rise in confirmed cases. Then the rise in hospitalizations.

Now, even though this region appears past the peak of the third wave of infections – with local officials touting the good news this past week – the number of people dying has risen.

The final Erie County death numbers for April have surpassed the death toll for March. That represents the first increase in deaths after three straight months of sharp declines.

"Deaths lag two to six weeks," said Dr. Thomas Russo, infectious diseases specialist with the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Russo pointed out that while overall confirmed cases and hospitalizations have been falling, serious intensive care unit cases have remained elevated for much of April. That's yet another indicator of patients who are seriously ill and may not survive.

"We’re still going to see some deaths over the next few weeks," he said.

The number of deaths dimmed an otherwise positive report from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz last week. For the second week in a row, the number of new confirmed cases fell.