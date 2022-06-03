Covid-19 infection numbers dropping across the state, Hochul says

The numbers used to track the Covid-19 pandemic are headed in the right direction in Erie County and across the state, according to information released Friday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said the statewide seven-day average case rate for Covid-19 infections has dropped about 58% since the recent high rate of transmission.

In addition, Covid-19 hospital admissions are down nearly 20% this week over last week. The governor, meanwhile, continues to encourage New Yorkers to use protection and treatment tools against the virus, which include getting vaccinated and taking booster shots, as well as getting tested and treated for Covid-19.

"While we continue to see numbers head in the right direction, we aren't letting our guard down when it comes to boosting our preparedness for any potential surges later this year," Hochul said in a statement posted on the governor's website.

"I encourage New Yorkers to keep using the tools we have available to us to keep each other safe and healthy. Be sure to keep up to date with vaccinations and booster doses to protect yourself and your loved ones from serious illness and hospitalization," she continued.

The governor also advised residents to test often for the virus, especially those who are experiencing symptoms. Those who test positive should talk to their doctor about available treatments, she added.

Twenty-five counties across the state are now considered in the "low" community spread transmission category, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Community Levels map. Previously, nine counties were in the "low" category.

Meanwhile, Erie County has moved from the "high" to "medium" category, according to information posted Friday on Twitter by the Erie County Department of Health. It had moved into the "high" category at the end of April.

The county Health Department confirmed 232 new Covid-19 cases for Thursday and 1,406 total cases over the past seven days. The total new cases per 100,000 Erie County residents over the past seven days is 147. The total number of cases recorded in Erie County through Thursday is 244,542.

The seven-day positivity rate for Western New York as of Thursday was 9.83%.

Statewide, there were 40.31 cases per 100,000 population, and a seven-day average cases per 100,000 rate of 29.94, according to the governor's office.

