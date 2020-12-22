As of Dec. 21, more than 50,200 Western New Yorkers have contracted Covid-19 since March and 1,300 have died of it.

Across the five-county region -- which includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties -- 771 new cases were confirmed each day, on average, for the week ending Dec. 21.

Area hospitals reported 490 Covid-19 patients as of Dec. 21. County officials have announced 100 deaths across the region in the past seven days alone.

These figures all represent dramatic elevations from the virus’ summer and early fall levels. But new infections and hospitalizations have also dropped from their second-wave peak in late November and early December, when much of Erie and parts of Niagara County were placed under state "micro-cluster zone" restrictions.

Erie County reported 484 new cases per day, on average, in each day of the week ending Dec. 21. That works out to roughly 53 cases per every 100,000 residents.

The less populous Niagara County, meanwhile, reported 137 new cases per day, on average, over that same week, or 65 cases per 100,000 residents.

While new cases have fallen off across Western New York, however, they’ve climbed in neighboring Genesee and Monroe counties -- where officials are now reporting between roughly 90 and 110 cases per 100,000 residents every day.

The key metrics now, public health experts and officials say, relate to hospital and intensive care unit capacity. On Dec. 11, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced changes to the state’s pandemic-control measures that placed new emphasis on hospital censuses.

Western New York had reached a peak of 548 hospitalizations the day before, on Dec. 10. That number has since fallen back. According to the state Department of Health, 30% of this region's hospital beds – and 42% of its ICU beds – are available on average as of Dec. 21.

Looking forward, there are further reasons for guarded optimism. The region’s positive test rate has also fallen slightly in recent days, from 6.9% a week ago to a seven-day average of 6.5% through Dec. 21. The positive rate describes the share of Covid-19 tests that come back positive, and is a leading indicator of the pandemic’s future course. A lower positive rate today, for instance, would suggest fewer hospitalizations and deaths in the weeks to come.

Public health authorities, including the World Health Organization, recommend maintaining a positive rate under 5%.

As of Dec. 21, public school districts in Erie and Niagara counties have reported 995 in-school Covid-19 cases in total. Those include 66 in the Williamsville Central School District; 64 in the Starpoint Central School District; 58 in the Niagara Falls School district; 57 in the Lancaster Central School District; 55 in the Frontier Central School District; 54 in the North Tonawanda City School District; 46 in the Orchard Park Central School District; 44 in the Niagara-Wheatfield Central School District; and 43 in the Buffalo Public Schools.

Forty-eight new in-school cases were reported for Dec. 21, the most recent report available. Lancaster reported seven new cases; Orchard Park, five; Starpoint, four; and Williamsville and Niagara Wheatfield, each three.

At the state level, the second wave has also been intense. Both New York and the Northeast region continued to report elevated case counts this week, with New York logging some of its highest daily infection numbers since the start of the pandemic.

Statewide, as of Dec. 21, 6,661 patients were hospitalized with Covid-19, 1,126 of them in intensive care units. More than 850,000 New Yorkers have contracted Covid-19, and more than 28,000 have died, since the start of the pandemic.

This page will be updated daily with the latest statistics from the state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. You can get the latest updates by bookmarking this page or subscribing to The Buffalo News' daily Covid-19 newsletter.