Covid-19 hospitalizations, positive test rates fall below pre-holiday levels

Falling Covid-19 hospitalization numbers and positive test rates continue to bring better news to Western New York and the state, with numbers dropping down to the pre-holiday levels of October and November.

You would have to rewind to Thanksgiving Day to find a lower percentage of Western New Yorkers hospitalized for the virus, and to the first week of November to find a seven-day average positive test rate lower than the 4.1% for the region, according to the state's coronavirus data released Sunday.

Positive test rates for Western New York have been falling steadily since early January.

There are currently 357 people hospitalized in Western New York with Covid-19, according to the state.

The numbers for the state are higher than this region's, but they mirror the same downward trend. The state's average positive test rate of 4.5% for Saturday is its lowest rate since Dec. 2. Only the New York City region has not shown a noteworthy decline in recent weeks.

Unfortunately, Covid-19 related deaths are not falling quickly. The state reported eight new Covid-19 related deaths in Erie County, the highest of all counties outside of the New York City region.