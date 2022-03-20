 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Covid-19 hospitalizations in New York State reach seven-month low
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday said New York State had its lowest number of hospitalizations for Covid-19 than it has had in seven months.

A total of 900 New Yorkers – including 64 in Western New York – remained hospitalized with the virus, Hochul said, which is the lowest number of hospitalizations since Aug. 2. Twelve New Yorkers – including one in Chautauqua County – died of Covid-19 on Saturday, she added.

Across the state, 2,013 New Yorkers tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, including 61 in Erie County, 28 in Niagara, four in Cattaraugus, three in Chautauqua and one in Allegany. 

"New York has made tremendous progress in fighting the pandemic, but we must continue to do the right thing and protect ourselves and our community through vaccination," Hochul said in a news release. 

State data show 95 percent of adults in the Empire State have had at least one vaccine dose. The state's overall rate of Covid-19 positivity on Sunday was 1.68%.

