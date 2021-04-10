 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Covid-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Erie County
0 comments
top story

Covid-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Erie County

Support this work for $1 a month
vaccinations at NACC (copy) (copy)

Urban Family Practice gives the second round of Covid-19 vaccinations for the Native American community at the Native American Community Center on Grant Street on March 13, 2021.

 Sharon Cantillon

The number of people who are hospitalized with Covid-19 in Erie County has been steadily rising over the last two weeks.

As of Thursday, there were 269 Covid-19 patients in Erie County hospitals, an increase of 28 patients from the day before. Two weeks earlier, there were 171, according to Erie County Health Department statistics.

"Hospitalizations are going up," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz posted on Facebook Saturday, "but we can stop this trend. Please #GetVaccinated!"

The most recent figures are on par with what the county experienced during its first surge of Covid-19 in the spring of 2020, but not anywhere near as high as it saw in November 2020 through February 2021.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

“Erie County has experienced a strong and sustained increase in new Covid-19 cases, and we suspect that more easily transmitted variants of concern are driving much of this surge in cases,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein in a statement last week.

The rising numbers come as new variants of the coronavirus have been identified in the community. Last week, two cases of the South African variant were positively identified among Erie County patients. Previously, the California and U.K. variants have been found in the county.

“The variants of concern found in Erie County are known to have increased transmissibility, meaning the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus is more easily spread between people,” Burstein said in a statement.

While the rising numbers are raising concerns, there's also evidence that the vaccination effort underway is having an impact.

Poloncarz noted on Wednesday that none of the 241 Covid-19 patients in Erie County hospitals at that time had been fully vaccinated. "Evidence that Covid-19 vaccines work," he tweeted.

As of April 8, 39% of Erie County residents have had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, county officials said, with 25% now having completed the vaccine series. 

Maki Becker

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UK: Gun salutes mark the death of Prince Philip across country

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News