Covid-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Erie County

The number of people who are hospitalized with Covid-19 in Erie County has been steadily rising over the last two weeks.
As of Thursday, there were 269 Covid-19 patients in Erie County hospitals, an increase of 28 patients from the day before. Two weeks earlier, there were 171, according to Erie County Health Department statistics.
"Hospitalizations are going up," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz posted on Facebook Saturday, "but we can stop this trend. Please #GetVaccinated!"
The most recent figures are on par with what the county experienced during its first surge of Covid-19 in the spring of 2020, but not anywhere near as high as it saw in November 2020 through February 2021.
Support Local Journalism
“Erie County has experienced a strong and sustained increase in new Covid-19 cases, and we suspect that more easily transmitted variants of concern are driving much of this surge in cases,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein in a statement last week.
The rising numbers come as new variants of the coronavirus have been identified in the community. Last week, two cases of the South African variant were positively identified among Erie County patients. Previously, the California and U.K. variants have been found in the county.
“The variants of concern found in Erie County are known to have increased transmissibility, meaning the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus is more easily spread between people,” Burstein said in a statement.
While the rising numbers are raising concerns, there's also evidence that the vaccination effort underway is having an impact.
Poloncarz noted on Wednesday that none of the 241 Covid-19 patients in Erie County hospitals at that time had been fully vaccinated. "Evidence that Covid-19 vaccines work," he tweeted.
As of April 8, 39% of Erie County residents have had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, county officials said, with 25% now having completed the vaccine series.
Maki Becker