Covid-19 forces cancellation of Tuesday night performance of 'Hamilton'

The Tuesday night performance of the touring musical “Hamilton” in Shea’s Performing Arts Center was canceled due to Covid-19, theater spokeswoman Celine Krzan announced.
Testing detected breakthrough Covid-19 cases within the company, she said.
All future shows currently are planned to be held as scheduled, Krzan added.
Tuesday ticketholders were advised to exchange tickets for a future performance or get a refund at their point of purchase.
Krzan noted that the best choice of seats can be found for the performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday. The final performance is Sunday night.
For updates and more information, visit sheas.org or follow Shea’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
