 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Covid-19 forces cancellation of Tuesday night performance of 'Hamilton'
0 comments

Covid-19 forces cancellation of Tuesday night performance of 'Hamilton'

Support this work for $1 a month

The Tuesday night performance of the touring musical “Hamilton” in Shea’s Performing Arts Center was canceled due to Covid-19, theater spokeswoman Celine Krzan announced.

Testing detected breakthrough Covid-19 cases within the company, she said.

All future shows currently are planned to be held as scheduled, Krzan added.

Tuesday ticketholders were advised to exchange tickets for a future performance or get a refund at their point of purchase.

Krzan noted that the best choice of seats can be found for the performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday. The final performance is Sunday night.

For updates and more information, visit sheas.org or follow Shea’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hardened lava removed from La Laguna Cross on La Palma Island

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News