Covid-19 forces cancellation of three performances of 'Hamilton' at Shea's
Covid-19 forces cancellation of three performances of 'Hamilton' at Shea's

Three performances of the touring musical “Hamilton” in Shea’s Performing Arts Center have been canceled due to Covid-19, theater spokeswoman Celine Krzan announced.

Tuesday’s show was called off Tuesday afternoon after testing detected breakthrough Covid-19 cases within the company, she said. The Wednesday and Thursday performances were canceled later Tuesday. Weekend performances currently are planned to be held as scheduled.

Ticketholders were advised to exchange tickets for a future performance or get a refund at their point of purchase. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded.

Krzan noted that the best choice of seats can be found for the performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday. The final performance is Sunday night.

For updates and more information, visit sheas.org or follow Shea’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

