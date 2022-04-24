Covid-19 forces cancellation of final 'Anastasia' show

The curtain fell early on the run of "Anastasia" at Shea's Performing Arts Center, due to Covid-19.

The final performance of the musical's six-day run in Buffalo, scheduled for early Sunday evening, was canceled due to members of the cast and crew testing positive for the virus.

Shea's president Michael Murphy said he was notified of the cancelation at 5:55 p.m. – just over a half-hour before the performance was set to begin. An announcement was made to the audience minutes later.

The news was especially disappointing to Brenda Kerstetter of Forestville. She had tickets to see "Anastasia" on Mother's Day weekend in 2020 at Shea's, but the musical was among the performances canceled after the outbreak of the pandemic.

Kerstetter came to Sunday's performance with her 11-year-old daughter and her mother, arriving an hour early. They bought an "Anastasia"-themed reusable bag, and T-shirts for Kerstetter and her daughter. They were in their seats when they heard the announcement.

"I wanted to cry," Kerstetter said afterward.

Murphy said ticketholders who bought their tickets through Shea's will receive an email about refunds or credits. Ticketholders who bought their tickets through Ticketmaster will receive a refund.

Matt Glynn Reporter