Covid-19 dominates Partnership's advocacy agenda

Gov. Andrew Cuomo in his State of the State address on Monday highlighted the state's projected $15 billion deficit and called for Washington to help close the gap.

Some of the priorities on the Partnership's list, such as a new round of the Paycheck Protection Program, are already launching.

"I've talked to a number of small businesses who said without it, they would not have made it," Gallagher said, referring to previous rounds of PPP.

Loomis noted the latest round of PPP targets the hard-hit hospitality industry for additional financial help.

"When you look at the number of hospitality jobs lost in our region in the past year, it's staggering," he said.

The Partnership's advocacy agenda also calls for a binational approach to safely reopen the U.S.-Canada border beyond essential travel, as well as policies to address disparities in the economy, including in broadband access.

The Partnership also calls for safeguarding employers who act in good faith against Covid-19 related lawsuits, and protecting employers from higher unemployment tax rates stemming from the pandemic.

Now that the Partnership has laid out its priorities, the group will advocate for them with lawmakers.

"I'm hopeful that people will see this crisis for what it is and understand our economy will never get back to where it was or where we want it to be long term if employers are continuing to struggle," Loomis said.

Matt Glynn

