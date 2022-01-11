Covid-19 deaths in Erie County have been rising, but not like last year

The latest mortality data for Erie County shows that December deaths due to a Covid-19 related illness rose considerably compared with prior months.

However, the numbers are still much lower than they were in December and January of last year, when the region saw a spike in Covid cases while the Covid vaccine was not widely available.

A total of 161 Erie County deaths last month were attributed to Covid-19, according to the county Health Department. That is the highest number of monthly deaths since last January, when 269 people died.

However, the death figure is still 59% lower than the previous December when 396 people died – the highest number of deaths in a single month since the public health crisis began in Western New York.

The new mortality numbers indicate that vaccinations still provide meaningful protection against serious illness and deaths. However, Covid variants that spread during the holiday season have sent positive cases soaring throughout the region and country, resulting in rising hospitalizations and deaths last month.