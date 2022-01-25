 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Covid-19 continues to trouble Niagara County Jail
Covid-19 continues to trouble Niagara County Jail

Niagara county jail

As of Jan. 25, 2022, 32 of 353 inmates in the Niagara County Jail had Covid-19.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus has hit the Niagara County Jail.

About 9% of the inmates – 32 of 353 – have the virus, Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said Tuesday. In addition, nine members of the jail staff are out sick.

The Buffalo News checked on the situation after a scheduled County Court appearance by murder suspect Brian Miskho was canceled Tuesday because he reportedly had Covid. He's an inmate at the county jail, located in the Town of Lockport.

Brian Miskho

Brian Miskho.

"I wouldn't call it an outbreak. We are following the Covid trend in the community," Filicetti said in a text message.

"All of our Covid protocols have remained in place," the sheriff added.

