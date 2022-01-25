Covid-19 continues to trouble Niagara County Jail

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus has hit the Niagara County Jail.

About 9% of the inmates – 32 of 353 – have the virus, Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said Tuesday. In addition, nine members of the jail staff are out sick.

The Buffalo News checked on the situation after a scheduled County Court appearance by murder suspect Brian Miskho was canceled Tuesday because he reportedly had Covid. He's an inmate at the county jail, located in the Town of Lockport.

"I wouldn't call it an outbreak. We are following the Covid trend in the community," Filicetti said in a text message.

"All of our Covid protocols have remained in place," the sheriff added.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.