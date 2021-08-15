 Skip to main content
Covid-19 continues to claim lives amid plea for more to get vaccinated
Covid-19 continues to claim lives amid plea for more to get vaccinated

Covid-19 claimed the lives of 18 more New Yorkers – including one in Erie County – on Saturday, according to state figures, as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Sunday repeated his plea for residents to get vaccinated.

Separately, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz tweeted Sunday that 78 residents were hospitalized with Covid-19 in the county Friday, 17 of them in ICUs and 8 on ventilators. He said four people died. 

Together, the figures underscore the continuing threat posed by the novel coronavirus, most of it fueled by the more transmissible Delta variant.

In the five counties that make up Western New York for state reporting purposes, there were 128 new cases in Erie on Saturday, 23 in Niagara, 21 in Chautauqua, 8 in Cattaraugus and 1 in Allegany. The statewide positivity rate declined from 3.10% on Thursday to 3.09% on Friday and 3.06% on Saturday; while in Western New York, it was 3.40%, 3.22% and 3.24%, respectively.

Cuomo noted that state mass vaccination sites are open for walk-in vaccinations or by appointment. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments. 

