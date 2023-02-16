In its monthly report on Covid-19 this week, the Erie County Health Department said that 5,428 cases of the virus were confirmed during January, a 9% increase from December, when 4,996 cases were reported. The number does not include at-home tests. In all, the county has registered 285,161 cases since tabulation began in March 2020.

The report also noted that there were 37 deaths from Covid-19 in January, 33 of them among people 70 and older. In all, 3,067 have died from the disease in Erie County since March 2020.

Health officials pointed out that Covid-19-related hospitalizations in Western New York showed a downward trend in January. Buffalo, which has 29.2% of the county population, accounted for 30.4% of all the new cases.

In Niagara County, where the Health Department continues to provide weekly totals for Covid-19, there were 221 new cases reported during the week ending Feb. 15, the same number as the week before. There were three deaths for the week, bringing the county's total to 631 since March 2020.