Covid-19 cases still rising, prompting mask-wearing inside Highmark Stadium

While the number of confirmed weekly cases is still reasonably low compared with January when the county might confirm that many new cases in a single day, the trajectory is troubling as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread the coronavirus. The number of new positive cases also compares poorly with mid-July when the weekly count of new cases hovered in the 40s.

As has been the consistent pattern since vaccines were made widely available, local residents in their 20s and 30s comprise the largest segment of new cases. The county Health Department's epidemiology unit is monitoring positive cases among those under the age of 18, where positive cases increasingly represent a disproportionate percentage of that age group.

Total Covid-19 related deaths as of last week were 1,933, with 657 of those deaths reported this year. Of the nearly 200 deaths reported since April, 94% involved individuals who were not fully vaccinated prior to infection.

Breakthrough cases of infection among the vaccinated are occurring, however. County Executive Mark Poloncarz said that based on hospital reports, roughly a third of patients being treated for Covid-19 had been previously vaccinated.