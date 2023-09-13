Fall is approaching. People are spending more time inside. Children are back in school.

And, as has become commonplace, confirmed cases of Covid-19, along with hospitalizations and deaths, are on the rise.

But the impact and spread of Covid-19 now are nowhere near what they were during the worst of the pandemic era, according to public health experts.

To try to prevent an even steeper increase this fall and winter, a new Covid-19 vaccine that protects against the newest and most prevalent variants of the virus will be available as soon as this Friday.

"I just got off the phone with the FDA," Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday. "The Covid vaccine is on its way to New York."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending everyone over the age of 6 months get the shot. Those who have received a Covid-19 vaccine previously would need only one dose. Those who haven't should have two.

On Wednesday, websites for drugstore chains in Buffalo were already promoting that appointments would be available for the latest Covid-19 vaccine shots.

"This is not the bad old days," Hochul said. "But shame on us if we don't see the warnings, take precautions to be ready and know this can spread very quickly."

Much has changed in the three and a half years since Covid-19 upended life across the globe, as vaccines were formulated and fine-tuned, the virus mutated and people developed immunities.

Mask and vaccine mandates have largely disappeared. Social distancing measures are a thing of the past. People have – mostly – resumed their normal ways of life.

And remember three years ago when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo held daily Covid-19 news updates? Hochul's Covid-19 briefing with the media on Wednesday was actually the first Covid-19-specific news conference she has held in a year.

Hochul did not announce any new mandates or executive orders Wednesday, although she said she sent letters to every nursing home in the state reminding them that they must make the vaccine available to all residents. She also recommended nursing homes and educational facilities ensure they are well stocked in masks and tests.

Hochul said she is particularly concerned about newborn babies, with reports that hospitals are seeing an uptick in cases of infants sickened by Covid-19.

She encouraged as many people as possible to get the vaccine, noting that last fall, many people didn't get the booster made available then. Nationwide, only about 20% of American adults got the bivalent booster a year ago, the New York Times reported.

Previous vaccines and prior exposure to the virus "is not protecting you today," Hochul said. "You don't have the immunity built up for this."

Since mid-summer, Covid-19 cases have been steadily creeping up across the country and in Western New York. There were days this summer when there were just five positive cases in Western New York reported to the state Health Department. Over the last couple of weeks, that figure has risen from several dozen a day to more than 150.

But that figure isn't nearly as reliable in measuring the spread of the virus, with many people using home-administered tests, the results of which aren't reported or counted officially.

Yet, hospitalizations and deaths have shown an increase in the last couple of months, as well. Nationwide, the CDC has recorded a 16% weekly increase in hospitalizations for the week ending in Aug. 26. Deaths rose during that week by nearly 18%, according to the online medical news site Medscape.