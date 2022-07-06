 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Covid-19 cases increase for the second straight week in Erie County

  • Updated
The number of new Covid-19 cases recorded in Erie County increased last week for the second week in a row, County Health Department spokeswoman Kara Kane announced Wednesday.

For the week ending July 2, the number of new cases reported was 902, a 9% increase from the previous week’s total of 831. The figures do not include results from at-home tests.

Kane noted that the weekly Covid-19 positivity rate was 8.6%, up from 7.6% the week before. The seven-day case rate per 100,000 persons was 94.5, up from 87.

Erie County still remains at a low Covid-19 transmission level, according to current U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Kane said.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

