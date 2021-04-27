Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations down across Western New York

After four consecutive weeks of rising Covid-19 case counts – a climb that defied national and statewide trends – Western New York’s Covid-19 metrics are again improving, with daily new cases falling to their lowest point in a month on Monday.
Over the past week, the region has averaged roughly 413 new cases per day – down significantly from a high of 668 daily cases almost two weeks ago.
Meanwhile, the region’s average positive rate, or the share of Covid-19 tests that came back positive over a seven-day period, has also fallen to 3.5% from 5.2% on April 16.
While a marked improvement over the recent climb, however, that rate still represents the highest positive test rate in the state. And Erie County’s average daily case count, adjusted for population, still falls well above the federal threshold for “high” community spread and ranks among the highest in the northeast.
These insights are part of a Buffalo News project to track and analyze critical Covid-19 metrics. Using data from the state and local county departments of health, as well as the state Department of Education and The New York Times’ national coronavirus database, The News is tracking the still-unfolding story of Covid-19 in Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
Those data generally reflect significant reductions in Covid-19 transmission, a reversal of the trend Western New York saw in late March and early April. Between March 15 and April 15, new cases and hospitalizations more than doubled across the region, even as they stabilized or fell across much of New York. Each day since April 8, more patients have been hospitalized with Covid-19 here than were during the initial wave of the pandemic.
Hospitalizations are still high, but falling. Hospitalization and fatality trends generally lag infections by about two to four weeks. Since April 15, the regional hospital census dropped from 347 Covid-19 patients to 313.
The news isn’t all good, however. Ninety-six Western New Yorkers have died of Covid-19 in April, a 60% increase over March.
The rate of new vaccinations has also slowed markedly, though only 42% of Western New Yorkers have received at least one shot. Providers administered an average of roughly 10,400 doses per day over the week ending April 26, compared with 18,700 per day just two weeks earlier.
Unlike prior slowdowns, state allocation records show there is plenty of supply available. The issue now is demand. While polling shows that vaccine hesitancy has declined over time, a sizable minority still distrust the vaccine: between 10 and 15% of adults in Erie County, and between 15 and 20% of adults in the rest of the region, according to estimates by the Department of Health and Human Services published by The New York Times last week.
The pace of new vaccinations is also expected to slow further as providers focus increasingly on hard-to-reach populations, including the homebound, people experiencing homelessness, and people who live far from vaccination sites or don’t have adequate transportation.
Since Western New York recorded its first case of Covid-19 on March 14, 2020, nearly 121,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19. More than 2,300 people have died of the disease.