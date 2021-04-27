Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations down across Western New York

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Those data generally reflect significant reductions in Covid-19 transmission, a reversal of the trend Western New York saw in late March and early April. Between March 15 and April 15, new cases and hospitalizations more than doubled across the region, even as they stabilized or fell across much of New York. Each day since April 8, more patients have been hospitalized with Covid-19 here than were during the initial wave of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations are still high, but falling. Hospitalization and fatality trends generally lag infections by about two to four weeks. Since April 15, the regional hospital census dropped from 347 Covid-19 patients to 313.

The news isn’t all good, however. Ninety-six Western New Yorkers have died of Covid-19 in April, a 60% increase over March.

The rate of new vaccinations has also slowed markedly, though only 42% of Western New Yorkers have received at least one shot. Providers administered an average of roughly 10,400 doses per day over the week ending April 26, compared with 18,700 per day just two weeks earlier.